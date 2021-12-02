Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector - v1.0.11 Update

We're about to release an update for Battlesector, accompanying the release of the two Elites DLCs.
Not only this update includes the Elites DLCs units to play against to anyone who owns the base game, but it also includes the support to the Slitherine Tournament system.
There is a first tournament open for sign-ups. There are 128 spots available. It is a Swiss system tournament played over the course of three rounds, each round lasting 14 days. You can find the full rules here.
As the first public tournament, we consider this to be an Open Beta. We're looking forward to having a regular stream of online tournaments in 2022.
The Elites DLCs will release at 3 pm GMT. Let us know what you think about the full changelog, which you can find down below.
Last but not least, remember that this is just the beginning for Battlesector. We have great plans to expand the game, and if you want to see what the first faction being added to the game will be, come to our Home of Wargamers Live+ Winter Edition event on December 14.
Warhammer 40,000:Battlesector Changelog 1.0.11
Changes since 1.0.6
Changes
Support for the Blood Angels Elites DLC, which includes Assault Terminators and Sanguinary Guard.
Support for the Tyranid Elites DLC, which includes the Broodlord and Hive Guard.
Support for the Slitherine Tournament system.
In multiplayer games, there is now a discreet scoring phase between rounds, to mitigate first-player advantage in Conqueror and Strategic Command modes.
Implemented an Army Cohesion system. Bonuses are applied to armies created from a diverse selection of units. This mitigates "spam" armies. Multiplayer matches now default to requiring a Cohesive army to play.
Added a Multiplayer "ready-up" phase prior to starting a match.
Updated to the animation system to fix several circumstances of animation "snapping".
Enemies within 7 tiles of the starting zone are now visible during the loadout phase.
Added credit for Verity (which was missing), as well as adding the latest Black Lab Game team members.
Numerous optimizations that increase frame rates, reduce GPU load and reduce memory usage overall.
Balancing
Librarian
Increased HP to 200
Added +20 Evasion bonus to base Wings of Sanguinius
Increased Empowered Wings of Sanguinius Evasion bonus from 20 to 30
Changed Empowered WoS +3 Ranged Armour to +3 Armour
Trygon
Increased base movement to 5
Decrease Massive Scything Talons damage to 120
Increase splash damage falloff
Increased Massive Scything Talon splash targets from 2 to 4
Hormagaunt
Decreased point cost 35
Volitile
Increased splash damage falloff
Inceptors
Increased Health to 100
Increased Cost to 90
Land Speeder
Increased point cost of Land Speeder to 90
Land Speeder Tornado
Increased point cost of Land Speeder Tornado to 130
Venomthropes
Increased Spore Cloud evasion bonus from 15/45 to 25/45
Increased Spore Cloud ranged armour bonus from 1/3 to 2/4
Spore Cloud now has infinite charges
Increased Toxic Lash damage from 30 to 50
Decreased Toxic Lash armour piercing from 5 to 3
Aggressors
Increased melee accuracy from 75 to 85
Decreased AP cost of Fragstorm Launcher from 1 to 0
Flamestorm Gauntlet changed to Pistol type
Increased Flamestorm Gauntlet damage from 2 to 3
Baal Predator
Increased HP from 350 to 365
Assault Marines
Increased HP from 50 to 60
Hellblasters
Increased point cost from 110
Increased Range Falloff of Plasma Incinerator to 15
Increased Range Falloff of Heavy Plasma Incinerator to 20
Increased Supercharge % to self-damage from 25% to 45%
Termagants
Decreased Devourer range to 4
Decreased Swarm Tactics effect from +50% to +25% per stack
Decreased Swarm Tactics max stacks to 4
Increased Fleshborer damage to 5
Decreased Fleshborer Ranged Falloff to 5
Bug Fixes
FIX: [BUG] First unit is always disabled by default in loadout
FIX: Unable to select units near the map edge in Angels Fall with a Gamepad
FIX: Tutorial cannot be completed on Gamepad
FIX: Cooldown for Plasmic Buildup not present in async Multiplayer games
FIX: Multiplayer action flag displays when it should (temporarily removed)
FIX: Intro video does not play for some users
FIX (Visual): Gamepad button confirmation animation never completes.
FIX: Gargoyle's Blinding Venom ability is bound to hotkey 3 instead of 2
FIX: Enemy tooltip will briefly show quick attack stats for primary weapon once attack with secondary or ability once confirmed
FIX: The breakable walls on the Angel's Fall campaign mission are not breaking properly.
FIX: Army Management UI: Army Inspector scroll region does not reset to top when another army is selected
FIX: Units gain Synaptic Leader from dead synaptic leaders after saving and loading
FIX: [BUG] If a unit dies from a reaction attack the tile modifier is not removed
FIX (Visual): Cursor for Gamepad users can be difficult to see
FIX: [BUG] The interact button expands/contracts and sometimes disappears when rotating the camera
FIX: Replay campaign screen jumps to the last object instead of the first in the mission list.
FIX: Campaign "Reinforcements Added to Reserves" notification appears again when re-opening the army management UI.
FIX: Fixed several traversal bugs in Imperial Ruins
FIX: Units that die from poison don't provide points multiplayer modes
FIX: In PBEM the camera gets stuck in the multiplayer camera mode and doesn't revert to the standard camera
FIX: Unit Abilities are not scrollable in the Army Management screen
FIX: Tactical map filters are accessible while inside Unit List.
FIX: Issue with Hand Flamers performing Zone-of-Control attack damaging friendlies
FIX: When a unit is affected by an empowered ability, the regular casting of the ability will refresh it.
FIX (Visual): Baal Secundus textures are very low resolution in Age of Crimson Dawn Mission Information UI
Changed files in this update