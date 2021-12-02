Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector - v1.0.11 Update

We're about to release an update for Battlesector, accompanying the release of the two Elites DLCs.

Not only this update includes the Elites DLCs units to play against to anyone who owns the base game, but it also includes the support to the Slitherine Tournament system.

There is a first tournament open for sign-ups. There are 128 spots available. It is a Swiss system tournament played over the course of three rounds, each round lasting 14 days. You can find the full rules here.

As the first public tournament, we consider this to be an Open Beta. We're looking forward to having a regular stream of online tournaments in 2022.

The Elites DLCs will release at 3 pm GMT. Let us know what you think about the full changelog, which you can find down below.

Last but not least, remember that this is just the beginning for Battlesector. We have great plans to expand the game, and if you want to see what the first faction being added to the game will be, come to our Home of Wargamers Live+ Winter Edition event on December 14.

Warhammer 40,000:Battlesector Changelog 1.0.11

Changes since 1.0.6

Changes

Support for the Blood Angels Elites DLC, which includes Assault Terminators and Sanguinary Guard.

Support for the Tyranid Elites DLC, which includes the Broodlord and Hive Guard.

Support for the Slitherine Tournament system.

In multiplayer games, there is now a discreet scoring phase between rounds, to mitigate first-player advantage in Conqueror and Strategic Command modes.

Implemented an Army Cohesion system. Bonuses are applied to armies created from a diverse selection of units. This mitigates "spam" armies. Multiplayer matches now default to requiring a Cohesive army to play.

Added a Multiplayer "ready-up" phase prior to starting a match.

Updated to the animation system to fix several circumstances of animation "snapping".

Enemies within 7 tiles of the starting zone are now visible during the loadout phase.

Added credit for Verity (which was missing), as well as adding the latest Black Lab Game team members.

Numerous optimizations that increase frame rates, reduce GPU load and reduce memory usage overall.

Balancing

Librarian

Increased HP to 200

Added +20 Evasion bonus to base Wings of Sanguinius

Increased Empowered Wings of Sanguinius Evasion bonus from 20 to 30

Changed Empowered WoS +3 Ranged Armour to +3 Armour

Trygon

Increased base movement to 5

Decrease Massive Scything Talons damage to 120

Increase splash damage falloff

Increased Massive Scything Talon splash targets from 2 to 4

Hormagaunt

Decreased point cost 35

Volitile

Increased splash damage falloff

Inceptors

Increased Health to 100

Increased Cost to 90

Land Speeder

Increased point cost of Land Speeder to 90

Land Speeder Tornado

Increased point cost of Land Speeder Tornado to 130

Venomthropes

Increased Spore Cloud evasion bonus from 15/45 to 25/45

Increased Spore Cloud ranged armour bonus from 1/3 to 2/4

Spore Cloud now has infinite charges

Increased Toxic Lash damage from 30 to 50

Decreased Toxic Lash armour piercing from 5 to 3

Aggressors

Increased melee accuracy from 75 to 85

Decreased AP cost of Fragstorm Launcher from 1 to 0

Flamestorm Gauntlet changed to Pistol type

Increased Flamestorm Gauntlet damage from 2 to 3

Baal Predator

Increased HP from 350 to 365

Assault Marines

Increased HP from 50 to 60

Hellblasters

Increased point cost from 110

Increased Range Falloff of Plasma Incinerator to 15

Increased Range Falloff of Heavy Plasma Incinerator to 20

Increased Supercharge % to self-damage from 25% to 45%

Termagants

Decreased Devourer range to 4

Decreased Swarm Tactics effect from +50% to +25% per stack

Decreased Swarm Tactics max stacks to 4

Increased Fleshborer damage to 5

Decreased Fleshborer Ranged Falloff to 5

Bug Fixes

FIX: [BUG] First unit is always disabled by default in loadout

FIX: Unable to select units near the map edge in Angels Fall with a Gamepad

FIX: Tutorial cannot be completed on Gamepad

FIX: Cooldown for Plasmic Buildup not present in async Multiplayer games

FIX: Multiplayer action flag displays when it should (temporarily removed)

FIX: Intro video does not play for some users

FIX (Visual): Gamepad button confirmation animation never completes.

FIX: Gargoyle's Blinding Venom ability is bound to hotkey 3 instead of 2

FIX: Enemy tooltip will briefly show quick attack stats for primary weapon once attack with secondary or ability once confirmed

FIX: The breakable walls on the Angel's Fall campaign mission are not breaking properly.

FIX: Army Management UI: Army Inspector scroll region does not reset to top when another army is selected

FIX: Units gain Synaptic Leader from dead synaptic leaders after saving and loading

FIX: [BUG] If a unit dies from a reaction attack the tile modifier is not removed

FIX (Visual): Cursor for Gamepad users can be difficult to see

FIX: [BUG] The interact button expands/contracts and sometimes disappears when rotating the camera

FIX: Replay campaign screen jumps to the last object instead of the first in the mission list.

FIX: Campaign "Reinforcements Added to Reserves" notification appears again when re-opening the army management UI.

FIX: Fixed several traversal bugs in Imperial Ruins

FIX: Units that die from poison don't provide points multiplayer modes

FIX: In PBEM the camera gets stuck in the multiplayer camera mode and doesn't revert to the standard camera

FIX: Unit Abilities are not scrollable in the Army Management screen

FIX: Tactical map filters are accessible while inside Unit List.

FIX: Issue with Hand Flamers performing Zone-of-Control attack damaging friendlies

FIX: When a unit is affected by an empowered ability, the regular casting of the ability will refresh it.

FIX (Visual): Baal Secundus textures are very low resolution in Age of Crimson Dawn Mission Information UI