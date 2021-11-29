Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.13.1

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:
New Blocks:
- Hawkeye Quad Railgun
- Hawkeye Cyclops Laser
New Skin:
- Venture Dusk Wave
Localisation update:
Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Thai and Czech friends.
Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:
- Bebiezaza
- ZombieSpider
Known Issues:
- Hawkeye Cyclops Laser has issues shooting over a collapsed GSO Solar Panel
We'd love to hear your thoughts on these new features. Feel free to leave feedback on our Forums here:
https://forum.terratechgame.com/index.php?threads/tt_unstable-version-1-4-13-1.22318/
