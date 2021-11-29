Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.13.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7795652 · Last edited 29 November 2021 – 16:46:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New Blocks:

Hawkeye Quad Railgun

Hawkeye Cyclops Laser

New Skin:

Venture Dusk Wave

Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Thai and Czech friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:

Bebiezaza

ZombieSpider

Known Issues:

Hawkeye Cyclops Laser has issues shooting over a collapsed GSO Solar Panel

We'd love to hear your thoughts on these new features. Feel free to leave feedback on our Forums here:

https://forum.terratechgame.com/index.php?threads/tt_unstable-version-1-4-13-1.22318/