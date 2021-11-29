 Skip to content

TerraTech update for 29 November 2021

Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.13.1

29 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:

New Blocks:
  • Hawkeye Quad Railgun
  • Hawkeye Cyclops Laser
New Skin:
  • Venture Dusk Wave
Localisation update:

Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Thai and Czech friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:

  • Bebiezaza
  • ZombieSpider
Known Issues:
  • Hawkeye Cyclops Laser has issues shooting over a collapsed GSO Solar Panel

We'd love to hear your thoughts on these new features. Feel free to leave feedback on our Forums here:

https://forum.terratechgame.com/index.php?threads/tt_unstable-version-1-4-13-1.22318/

