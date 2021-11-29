Captain's Log#2: Greet the Trashy sea monsters!

Greetings brave sailors,

Don’t get too relaxed if you have committed the tips we offered in the previous Captain’s Log about enemies you may encounter at sea to memory. There are far more life-threatening occasions in this Trashy ocean than you can imagine!

Before we dive into today’s Captain Log, let’s check again to make sure everyone has WISHLISTed Trash Sailors, shall we?

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1132030/Trash_Sailors/

While some of the enemies fight you for the invaluable trash resources, there are also some situations where you can be attacked just because you are entering certain parts of the map!

With that being said, let’s take a look at some of the SEA CREATURES that may or may not swallow your entire raft!

Crocodile

These green monsters may look familiar to you and they are travelling to inhabit the ocean now! Use your paddle to drive them away before their gigantic jaws wreck your raft with just a few bites!

Tip:

Collect as much trash as you can when you are entering the crocodiles’ realm, it is highly inevitable to suffer from a few bites but you can still save the day by repairing your raft quickly with resources!

Roboshark

While we are talking about giant and razor-sharp teeth, it would not make sense to leave these blue-grey fins behind. The Robosharks were made to sink your raft and what makes things worse is that they normally come in legions too.

Tip:

Turn on the light located at the top of your foremast if you encounter these big babies in the dark. As giant as they are, light is still one of the most terrifying things that can drive them away.

Walrus

Walruses may look friendly to you for a second when they greet you with a lazy gesture on the floating ice. However, once they become too cuddly and jump on board, you face the threats of a sinking raft. At the end of the day, even if they do nothing to you, their heavy body weights can cause your raft to lose balance and get swallowed by the trashy waves.

Tip:

Have one or two of your crew members jump on the other side when a Walrus decides to get comfortable on one side of your raft. It will help you greatly in balancing your raft.

Spider

Things rot quickly at sea with the moisty and salty air. Thus it would not be strange to have spiders on board, eh? The eight-legged menace crawls down from the top of your foremast in the dark environment and can knock you down easily with a few hits.

Tip:

Similar to the Robosharks, the spiders are afraid of light so turn on the lightbulb and they will disappear.

Mermaid

Just like the vast oceans, everything that appears to be too fascinating may have a violent nature that can drag you down. It was written in the old tales that no sailor can resist the charm of a singing mermaid. Don’t get too intoxicated, that’s all we ask.

???

As you write your legend across more waters, things can get really serious and you will encounter creatures that are much more gruesome than the ones you have defeated. Find out the Boss yourself and prove your bravery and intelligence, sailors! We look forward to your epic performances!

The list still goes on but it’d be more fun for you to discover them yourself. Show off your battles and chat with other sailors in our community channels, we welcome all here!

We wish you a wonderful cruise, sailors!