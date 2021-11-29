The Road To Badmington

Following player feedback, I have added additional radio towers, and checkpoint save areas to both the Southerly and Westerly routes into Badmington. These save areas have been placed mid-way on both routes, and should ensure that the journey can now be split into two parts if required, and that a death on this route will not cause you to have to repeat the whole journey. You will need to visit these radio towers in order that the checkpoint fires, but they are on high ground, and lit too, so they can be seen at night and in bad weather.

This patch has been tested on the beta branch, and caused no issues with existing save games or data. But if you have a lot of progress in the game, you may want to make a copy of your save files just for your own peace of mind before patching. Your save files are located at: YOUR DRIVE-USERS-USER-APPDATA-LOCAL-TheQuietApocalypse-SAVED-SAVEGAMES. Copy the SAVEGAMES folder to your desktop, and then start the game and update. If you then start the game and cannot load a save, start a new game and complete the first objective, so the game creates a save file. Then shut the game down, and then re-visit YOUR DRIVE-USERS-USER-APPDATA-LOCAL-TheQuietApocalypse-SAVED-SAVEGAMES, and delete the SAVEGAMES folder and replace with the one you copied to your desktop. Restart the game and you will see your save files.