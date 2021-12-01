Exodus H alpha 1.0-earlyaccess is out !

Space Commanders,

Today is a big day !

You can now access to the Orbital Space Shipyard in order to start building your colonial spaceship.

What this first version contains?

You have to build your colonial spaceship and equip it with the essential elements for the survival of the residents (Kitchen, Beds, Farmpods, etc.). The first part of the mission (construction tutorial) is available.

You need to try to house and support as many residents as possible on your spaceship and assign them one of the first four jobs available (Cook, Cultivator, Engineer or Officer). Pay attention to the level of well-being of each of your residents!

All this is the preparation before the leap into the unknown.

A bug and feature suggestion form is also be accessible directly in-game from the main menu and the pause menu.

We are counting on you Space Commanders.

Good luck !