Update 3.0 – Two new planes and more

Update 3.0 for the Warplanes: WW1 Fighters is now available. This time we are introducing several smaller improvements as well as two new planes!

New wings – Pfalz D.III and Sikorsky S-16 are waiting for the best pilots out there. Be sure to check them and acquaint yourself with these two amazing machines.

The Joy of Shooting – thanks to the new and improved responsiveness of the machine guns as well as their overall audiovisual layer – shooting has never been more fun. Immerse yourself as one of the Sky Aces and strike a new kind of fear into your opponents!

Multiplayer improvements – as usual, the update brings some bug fixes and minor improvements. Among other things – the "vote to start" button has been eradicated from existence. Spawn points in PvP matches also got some attention and love.

Thanks for all your reviews and messages, they help us make the game better and better.

