Update v2.1.1984.5388 - Changelog

Greetings!
We've got an update coming your way, we've been monitoring the bug reports and feedback over the weekend and we've made a few adjustments to gameplay.
Post Scriptum is still on Sale with a 75% discount
If you still haven't grabbed yourself a copy of Post Scriptum, don't worry time hasn't run out just yet, but it will soon. Post Scriptum is currently on sale with a 75% discount and with the Christmas holiday just around the corner, maybe even an early gift for a friend?
Don't miss out!
Changelog v2.1.1984.5388
- Added Roadmap to the main menu.
- Added new explosion effect to wrecks when they disappear.
- Fixed magnetic mines not dealing damage to vehicles.
- Updated AP Shell impacts against concrete, brick & wood.
- FOBs can now be dug up by enemies using a shovel.
- Increased FOB limit to 4 per side.
- Increased Armoured tickets from 1200 to 2000.
- Increased airstrike damage to ensure deployable destruction.
- Adjusted Staghound handling performance.
- Fixed APX 47mm steering.
- Fixed grainy rain effect.
- Fixed 20mm shells using big shell trackers.
- Fixed missing Somua wheel fx.
- Fixed minor issue with welding fx in the main menu.
- Fixed some issues with LCT's and vehicle decay.
- Fixed missing German crewman kit on St Mere Eglise Armoured.
REPORTED ISSUES THAT NEEDS MORE INFO:
- Players are sometimes invisible to tank crews.
Sincerely,
Periscope Games
[url=https://discord.gg/postscriptum]
Changed files in this update