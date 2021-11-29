Update v2.1.1984.5388 - Changelog

Greetings!

We've got an update coming your way, we've been monitoring the bug reports and feedback over the weekend and we've made a few adjustments to gameplay.

Post Scriptum is still on Sale with a 75% discount

If you still haven't grabbed yourself a copy of Post Scriptum, don't worry time hasn't run out just yet, but it will soon. Post Scriptum is currently on sale with a 75% discount and with the Christmas holiday just around the corner, maybe even an early gift for a friend?

Don't miss out!

Changelog v2.1.1984.5388

Added Roadmap to the main menu.

Added new explosion effect to wrecks when they disappear.

Fixed magnetic mines not dealing damage to vehicles.

Updated AP Shell impacts against concrete, brick & wood.

FOBs can now be dug up by enemies using a shovel.

Increased FOB limit to 4 per side.

Increased Armoured tickets from 1200 to 2000.

Increased airstrike damage to ensure deployable destruction.

Adjusted Staghound handling performance.

Fixed APX 47mm steering.

Fixed grainy rain effect.

Fixed 20mm shells using big shell trackers.

Fixed missing Somua wheel fx.

Fixed minor issue with welding fx in the main menu.

Fixed some issues with LCT's and vehicle decay.

Fixed missing German crewman kit on St Mere Eglise Armoured.

REPORTED ISSUES THAT NEEDS MORE INFO:

Players are sometimes invisible to tank crews.

