Post Scriptum update for 29 November 2021

Update v2.1.1984.5388 - Changelog

Greetings!

We've got an update coming your way, we've been monitoring the bug reports and feedback over the weekend and we've made a few adjustments to gameplay.

Post Scriptum is still on Sale with a 75% discount

If you still haven't grabbed yourself a copy of Post Scriptum, don't worry time hasn't run out just yet, but it will soon. Post Scriptum is currently on sale with a 75% discount and with the Christmas holiday just around the corner, maybe even an early gift for a friend?

Don't miss out!

Changelog v2.1.1984.5388
  • Added Roadmap to the main menu.
  • Added new explosion effect to wrecks when they disappear.
  • Fixed magnetic mines not dealing damage to vehicles.
  • Updated AP Shell impacts against concrete, brick & wood.
  • FOBs can now be dug up by enemies using a shovel.
  • Increased FOB limit to 4 per side.
  • Increased Armoured tickets from 1200 to 2000.
  • Increased airstrike damage to ensure deployable destruction.
  • Adjusted Staghound handling performance.
  • Fixed APX 47mm steering.
  • Fixed grainy rain effect.
  • Fixed 20mm shells using big shell trackers.
  • Fixed missing Somua wheel fx.
  • Fixed minor issue with welding fx in the main menu.
  • Fixed some issues with LCT's and vehicle decay.
  • Fixed missing German crewman kit on St Mere Eglise Armoured.

REPORTED ISSUES THAT NEEDS MORE INFO:

  • Players are sometimes invisible to tank crews.

Sincerely,

Periscope Games

JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON DISCORD

