Mind Scanners update + console launch 🥳

Fellow Scanners,

It's been a wild journey with our favourite dystopian psychiatry sim and we are very excited!

Here's why:

FIRST THINGS FIRST 🤩

We have a new update for you to snatch!

Expanded endings [spoiler]on the evil story path![/spoiler]

New story events!! [spoiler]Players on the storyline path of helping The Structure will be given an extra tool[/spoiler]👀

A handful of new smaller events for you to find!

Balancing

Bug fixes and polishing

... Await you in the next version so don't hesitate to update your game.

ON TOP 🎮

Today is the day Mind Scanners has its console launch. 🥳

You can play it now on:

Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass for PC

Xbox One

Nintendo Switch

We are psyched to deliver you console ports for Mind Scanners that do the different

devices justice. If you are already familiar with the game, you know what big part the several tools play in this world so we can't wait for you to try out this new experience using your own controller to literally treat the citizens of The Structure.

Thank you all for your support, we couldn't have done it without you.

Also every review on Steam is very much appreciated, so if you have the time, please

leave one! 🙏

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1389550/Mind_Scanners/