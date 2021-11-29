Perang Laut-Maritime Warfare has updated to version 1.25 !

Good day!
Almost 1 month to updating many things in Perang Laut-Maritime Warfare
Lot of problem happen and this update probably still far from prefect.
Here list what we added and fixed;
Log Development Update
-Version 1,25 (29 November 2021)
Fixed enemy troop number in sieging the port.
Fixed Larantuka AI against native states around Savu sea.
Add Jepara (change from Kota Waringin) and Panarukan(change from Singaraja)
Add Kingdom of Negara Daha and Sultanate of Samudra Pasai (unplayable faction) in 1512 campaign.
Fixed Majapahit victory points in VOC and Portuguese AI's allies
Add information for waiting constructing ship
Fixed Sumenep information when become the Aceh's vasal
Fixed Tulang Bawang when become independent.
Fixed loyality/morale in siege
Fixed Spanish enter in Mollucas and Sulu islands in 16th (Magallen, De
Fixed Font colour for ports
Add new feature in sieging port
Add new features in sea battle
Fixed moving the capital text
Fixed graphic ships, troop, and buildings in UI
Fixing week's time speed
Add more information in campaign introduction
Add more Portuguese and Spanish AI routes to and back from Mollucas
Fixed battle system
Fixed strait of Mallaca enter
Fixed player's ship movement since before ship can enter land
Fixed bug in number attack with gunpowder for ships
fixed trade rights information Buton to local faction(s)
Updated 11 factions AI, Dutch, and Portuguese
Fixed moving capital for 11 factions
Added little events in 1512 campaign
New Achivement for new factions in 1512 campain and 1630 campaign!
Fixed capital in 1630 campaign
New sprite animation for port in when besiege.
Soon another update will come in December 2021 , Perang Laut-Maritime Warfare version 1.27!
Thank you and enjoy Perang Laut-Maritime Warfare!