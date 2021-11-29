Perang Laut-Maritime Warfare has updated to version 1.25 !

Good day!

Almost 1 month to updating many things in Perang Laut-Maritime Warfare

Lot of problem happen and this update probably still far from prefect.

Here list what we added and fixed;

Log Development Update

-Version 1,25 (29 November 2021)

Fixed enemy troop number in sieging the port.

Fixed Larantuka AI against native states around Savu sea.

Add Jepara (change from Kota Waringin) and Panarukan(change from Singaraja)

Add Kingdom of Negara Daha and Sultanate of Samudra Pasai (unplayable faction) in 1512 campaign.

Fixed Majapahit victory points in VOC and Portuguese AI's allies

Add information for waiting constructing ship

Fixed Sumenep information when become the Aceh's vasal

Fixed Tulang Bawang when become independent.

Fixed loyality/morale in siege

Fixed Spanish enter in Mollucas and Sulu islands in 16th (Magallen, De

Fixed Font colour for ports

Add new feature in sieging port



Add new features in sea battle



Fixed moving the capital text

Fixed graphic ships, troop, and buildings in UI

Fixing week's time speed

Add more information in campaign introduction

Add more Portuguese and Spanish AI routes to and back from Mollucas



Fixed battle system

Fixed strait of Mallaca enter

Fixed player's ship movement since before ship can enter land

Fixed bug in number attack with gunpowder for ships

fixed trade rights information Buton to local faction(s)

Updated 11 factions AI, Dutch, and Portuguese

Fixed moving capital for 11 factions

Added little events in 1512 campaign

New Achivement for new factions in 1512 campain and 1630 campaign!

Fixed capital in 1630 campaign

New sprite animation for port in when besiege.

Soon another update will come in December 2021 , Perang Laut-Maritime Warfare version 1.27!

Thank you and enjoy Perang Laut-Maritime Warfare!