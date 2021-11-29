The Shroomherder Patch!

Patch notes:

NEW PRESTIGE CLASS - Shroomherder

The Shroomherder spawns mushrooms and relies on having them fight as her front line, while masterfully teleporting out of distance. It comes with 5 new backstory cards! Some of them also apply to druids. It is available in Roguelike mode for testing, and will be made ready for the campaign before or during the release of Chapter 3.

The Shroomherder replaces the "Mushroom" spell originally found on the Mold Druid with the "Shroomherder" spell. It spawns a mushroom and has it walk around as a pet, until it explodes or otherwise expires.

New backstory cards:

Armored Chantarelle: Gain 2 armor when a big shroom guy perishes.

Stray Shroom: On mycelin portal, spawn a mini-mushroom pet where you used to be.

Infected Mushroom: On base or move attack, infect an enemy. On its death, spawn a mini-mushroom pet.

New backstory cards shared with Mold Druid:

Fire Druid: On mushroom explode, light a fire in a 3x3 area. (Bring a fire cape...)

Mushroom Samba: Mycelin Port is now instant.

Roguelike Mode adjustments:

All enemies now have 30% less health when below level 5.

All enemies now have 15% less health when below level 10.

We're hoping that this will make the Roguelike mode a little bit more accessible. This should make early game a little bit easier, and have late game punch just as hard. But, now you'll have an easier time getting your build up.

Campaign adjustments:

The tooltip will no longer go out of bounds when building buildings placed on the left side of the UI.

Belt adjustments:

Using any kind of heal potion, mana potion, or an armor kit no longer ends your turn. Happy belting!

Charge adjustments:

Charge 5 (Thrust) now gives a helpful indicator so you can see when and where it will be applied. Thrust makes it so that you can attack anyone you are moving towards.

Food:

Some new ingredients have been added. Restaurant is coming...

Other bugs:

Fixed a bug where Cleave did not apply its damage correctly.

As always, lots of minor bugfixes, secret game balancing, and general polish has also been applied and poked and prodded and fixed and whatnot!