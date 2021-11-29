Hotfix 31.2

Hey,

Hope you're enjoying the game!

Pushed another small updatet that addresses a minor issues with replays. Parries between player and enemy bullets were not refunding bullets spent by the player so the yellow star on the gun would deactivate even for scores on the leaderboard that were aced. This fix doesn't work for already submitted replays, so new ones from this point will playback correctly.

Also, Italian localization is in! Let me know if something's off.

Cheers