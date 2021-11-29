 Skip to content

Lovely Planet Remix update for 29 November 2021

Hotfix 31.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey,

Hope you're enjoying the game!

Pushed another small updatet that addresses a minor issues with replays. Parries between player and enemy bullets were not refunding bullets spent by the player so the yellow star on the gun would deactivate even for scores on the leaderboard that were aced. This fix doesn't work for already submitted replays, so new ones from this point will playback correctly.

Also, Italian localization is in! Let me know if something's off.

Cheers

Changed files in this update

Lovely Planet Remix WIN Depot 1604781
  • Loading history…
Lovely Planet Remix OSX Depot Depot 1604782
  • Loading history…
