2nd Restriction on Unsealing Box abusing accounts

Greetings, This is MIR4.

As we have announced before, we thrive to provide fair gaming environments to all of our users and so have been permanently banning all the abusers that have abused the known bug of unsealing box through additional investigations, following our Operational Policy.

Therefore, we have permanently restricted more than 850 accounts.

[Accounts Banned or Restricted]

Applicable Date : Monday, November 29th, 2021

Number of Accounts : 99 (Total 858)

Reason : Violation of Operational Policy through bug abuse

Users listed above have repeatedly abused this system while being aware of the fact that it is a bug that will cause a massive influence on our system, service, and gaming environment. Be advised that it is NOT possible to lift the ban at any cost due to the graveness of the issue.

Keep supporting us to make a Healthy and Pleasant Gaming Culture.

We, MIR4 will do our best to provide Fair Gaming Environment to all of our users.

Thank you.