FPV.SkyDive v.1.1.1 Update

Orqa announces a rollback version with features from version 1.1. and an additional Frame Limiter option in the Settings menu.

The reason behind the rollback is the fact that the version 1.1 had a problem with the drone physics and overall performances on the new image rendering system that we are trying to correct. Consequently, a new, improved rendering system with enhanced performance and new maps is coming soon.

In this version (1.1.1), we brought back the Construction site map and replaced the Polygon map with the Stadium.

Update includes additional game improvements and bug fixes:

Frame Limiter

Fixed boundaries in maps

Changes in map tracks

