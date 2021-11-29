Hotfix update 0.5.1.5851

Hello there seedlings!

Here's another small hotfix following the latest update! If you are still getting any issues please send them in for us to look at (via discord or mailing bugs@kynseed.com).

A big thanks to all of your support whether by sending in bugs, leaving a review letting us know what you think, hanging out in the community, or even by simply playing the game.

Cʜᴀɴɢᴇʟᴏɢ

🔷 Setup moss growing on certain tree stumps

🔶 Switched Spade in shops to be the Tin Shovel

❌ Fix for hotbar disappearing after completing combat

❌ Prevented exiting the lemonade stand via dpad menu options that could lead to crashes

❌ Goddess Offerings no longer partially save placed offerings to avoid issues

❌ If multiple tasks expect the same item it correctly gifts towards ones where progress can be made

❌ Fixed an assert for Truffles when loading certain save games

❌ Correctly display calendar cooking event in Summer season only

🔷Additionᅠᅠ🔶Improvementᅠᅠ❌Fixᅠᅠ➕Internal!