Lands Awakened Soundtrack Released

One of the major changes that came to the world of Albion with the recent Lands Awakened update was a revamped and expanded orchestral score, and this stunning soundtrack is available now on all major streaming platforms!

You can also listen on YouTube.

With seventeen brand new tracks, this promises to really enrich the experience of forging your path through the world of Albion. The new music was composed by Senior Audio Designer Marie Havemann and Jonne Valtonen, and was recorded with the FILMharmonic Orchestra, along with percussionist Rony Barrak, at the Rudolfinum in Prague in summer 2021. The soundtrack includes:

* Themes for each of **Albion’s cities** which beautifully capture the characteristics of their inhabitants

Tense, invigorating combat and boss music

A mystical, evocative soundtrack to the Destiny Board

New Hideout music for the their different stages of development

A dedicated soundtrack for the Tutorial and Starter Towns

The previously unreleased Hellgate music