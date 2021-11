Share · View all patches · Build 7793432 · Last edited 29 November 2021 – 10:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Tutorial

In World 1, a message will now appear stating that you have to hold down the spell key to cast a spell.

Also in world 1, a message is now displayed when the mana is full and the auto attack no longer causes damage.

General

The game can now be minimized properly (Alt + TAB)