02/12/2021 - December Update

Ahoy there!

Due to technical issues (the bhagra got into the wires), we aren't able to deliver everything that we promised this December. However, we have had a focus on bug fixes and gameplay changes that will benefit the general state of the game.

As we move into 2022, our goal is to continue to release content through our Early Access run. While we do not have a planned release date yet, we are working toward leaving Early Access at some point in 2022. Your trust and patience have given us great motivation to keep working and striving towards a great game. Thank you!

Now, onto the changes!



We really dug into our game with fly swatters this month! Squashing as many bugs as we can. Here is a list of all the confirmed fixes.

Monster darkness bug - Monsters should now see better in the dark

Blocked off area where players could get stuck behind the chain fence puzzle on the rooftop of Morgue

Added failsafes to ensure Power Switches always work for players

Fixed an issue that caused the Add Friend button not to work as intended

Fixed an issue that caused fire extinguisher smoke to disappear instantly

Fixed an issue with health kits not healing you properly

Fixed an issue that caused Aquatics to break to menus

You should no longer be able to spam the camera and other items to spam xp

Removed a puzzle variation that was impossible to complete in the Prison



As well as fixing bugs, we've been balancing and changing the gameplay. Our goal is to make the game fair for all of our players.

Bhagra scent trail will now render on top of geometry if the player is detected by the ability.

Bhagra Scent Trail duration time updated: Against 1 Prisoner: Reduced to 7s (Was 20s) Against 2 Prisoners: Reduced to 8s (Was 18s) Against 3 Prisoners: Reduced to 9s (Was 16s) Against 4 Prisoners: Reduced to 10s (Was 14s)

Bhagra Scent Trail cooldown time updated:

Against 1 Prisoner: Increased to 26s (Was 20s)

Against 2 Prisoners: Increased to 29s (Was 22s)

Against 3 Prisoners: Increased to 32s (Was 24s)

Against 4 Prisoners: Increased to 35s (Was 26s)

Rooms containing the “Upload the Plans” computers in the Submarine escape route redesign:

Vent connecting to the room from the main area has been removed. Replaced by a one way door.

The door connecting the rooms together has been removed to separate the rooms completely.

Vaulting changes and improvements:

Players can look around whilst vaulting

When vaulting whilst walking, the player can’t vault as far compared to sprinting. This mostly limits vaulting whilst walking to thin obstacles like fences and windows. This allows a player to more easily control what they want to jump on top of, rather than vaulting over.

Checks added to prevent accidental vaults resulting in the prisoner vaulting into the sea.

Slightly reduced vault cooldown.

When vaulting almost parallel to (but slightly towards) a wall, it would sometimes not do the vault if it thought it would clip you into the wall. The system now allows slightly angled vault directions to better tolerate this scenario and better match player expectations when trying to vault.

Flashlight should be enabled by default.

Fire extinguisher particles should now emit from the nozzle.

Improved ‘sway’ on all characters to make movement feel more smooth.

New platforms where both sets of players start at opposite sides of the initial shell structure.

Player’s flashlight turns off automatically when entering a crouch hiding spot.

Updated interaction on movable objects. Interaction key must now be held to move the object, releasing the key immediately lets go of the object.



Even with a focus on bug fixing, there will always be some issues, thus is the way of Early Access. If you discover any major issues that are not listed below, please report them using this link: https://teamjunkfish.zendesk.com/hc/en-gb/requests/new

Descriptions for skins are incorrect in customization

Issues with "Test Voice" audio in customization

Skin clipping issues whilst wearing suits

Fuel can animation issues

Med kit animation issues

The moon is sometimes visible in reflections

Carrying a Fuse causes the players to have a strange looking thumb

Blinding light on the med kit when using it with a female model

This has been a truly unbelievable year of Monstrum 2. The trials and tribulations of Early Access has truly taught us so much. Expect incredible things next year! A special shoutout to our discord community this month, they have been hosting events and helping us with bug reports. If you're like to join our discord server head to this link: [discord.gg/junkfish](discord.gg/junkfish)

Have a wonderful holiday season, and Happy Hunting! ☃️

Team Junkfish