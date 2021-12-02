Those Who Rule First Open Beta

Hello everyone! Thanks for taking the time to check out Those Who Rule. This early beta will include a fairly short vertical slice of the game-play (~30 minutes) and story. I am hoping to get players feedback on how the basic game-play loop feels, the story-telling, and how well the game is performing on their machine.

I put a high value on community feedback and want to hear what you have to say so I can use it to improve the game. It's still in it's early stages, fleshing out the game-play systems before adding more content like classes, abilities, ~18 more chapters, etc. But before I dive into all of that I want to know what the tactical RPG community thinks about the current direction of the game.

After you have played the beta, I would greatly appreciate if you took the time to fill out this survey: https://forms.gle/4tZjkBPFNtz2HPb9A

It will help give me a sense of what aspects of my game development I need to focus on improving, and also if the game is going in the right direction.

If you want to get in contact with me for any reason, here are a few ways to do so:

Discord (That I monitor frequently): discord.gg/XWzz8TnxeM

Twitter: @ThoseWhoRule

Email: eturulja@thosewhorule.com.

Thank you all again so much, I'm looking forward to building this game with the help of the community!