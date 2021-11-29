YouTube

New Build!

Two-Handed Weapons for VR

Welcome to another weekly changelog for Iragon. Starting with the most exciting change, we are working on two-handed weapon wield for VR. You can test that in the Experimental Hall for now as we continue to polish it until it’s just right.

Follower UI

Next, we have been improving the player’s followers for a while now. This week they got a UI that shows your follower’s health, their state (downed or alive), and their location in relation to the player.

Transition Scene Improvements

If you remember, we mentioned 2 transition scenes in previous changelogs, that are in the still unfinished Misty Forest level. We iterated on those scenes to have a nice sequence-to-gameplay camera transition.

Misty Forest Changes

Speaking of the Misty Forest level, we reworked the entrance area in it. Right after the BDSM enemy girl introduction, you were able to take a few different paths. We added a location for the Merchant Woman and adjusted the layout of that area to bring you to her so that she becomes your second follower.

Resurrection Change

And now whenever you try to resurrect your downed followers, upon taking damage the resurrection will be reset.

Weapon Sounds

In 3rd person, we added new sounds to the new weapons.

What is lacking from the game?

We are constantly working on improving and adding new things in Iragon and we try to do so with your feedback in mind. That way we spend our time working on the things that you think are important. We always appreciate your feedback, no matter if it's positive or negative. It all helps.

So this is a question to help us understand if there's something we're missing.

What is lacking in Iragon? Is there something that you think is an important part of making the game great for you and we haven't added yet, or haven't confirmed that we'll add?