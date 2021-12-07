WINTER EVENT & PATCH 1.6.0

Hello Everyone!

We are Happy to announce the Winter Event for this Year and the next Big Patch: 1.6.0!

WINTER EVENT

During the Winter Event, you will notice that the Lobby has changed completly. (which is good, isnt it?).

We also added a New Map for the Winter Event called: Winter Map. This Map is only playable during the Event, so try it out!

We also added an Advent Calendar for the Event that can be found on this Website: http://firescout-advent.xobor.de/xobor_adventskalender.html

Check back everyday to see the newest Reward.

And as always we will add Special Exclusive Outfits in the In-Game Store. Check back everyday to see what new Outfits are coming.

PATCH 1.6.0

Finally a Big Patch again!

In this Patch we didnt only added the Winter Event, we also added 2 New Maps this Time!

And we also added the New Battlepass for Season 4.

The Season 4 Battlepass can be bought in the Seasons Tab for 1000 Currency.

If you dont have enough Currency, you can buy Currency in the In-Game Store.

PATCH NOTES

Added 2 New Maps (Area and Soul)

Added the Winter Event

Added a Limited Time Lobby to tie in with the Winter Event

Added a Limited Time Lobby Music to tie in with the Winter Event

Added a Limited Time Map that is just playable during the Event

Added an Advent Calendar for the Winter Event

Added a New Battlepass (Season 4)

Updated some Details on the Tally Screen

Added Background Music to all Maps

Several Bug Fixes

Several Balance Changes

KNOWN ISSUES

Some Players may experience Lags on the Menu Level. To Fix this, reduce your Graphics in the Settings Menu

On the Options Menu, the "Accept" Button will make everything to disapear. This Bug has been in the Game for a while now and we try to fix this ASAP

Docks Map: There are some Blocking Volumes that Blocks the Way. This Bug has been in the Game for a while now and we try to fix this ASAP

Soul Map: On this Map, there might be some FPS Drops. To Fix this, reduce your Graphics in the Settings Menu

That is everything we have for you Today!

We hope you enjoy!

Until next Time!

~ FiveDead Interactive