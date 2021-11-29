Build 3.3.9
Vehicle Additions
- Added Individual Siren buttons to vehicles 1 through 6
- Added 3 New Sirens
- Added Flag to Ladder 1
- Removed Pumpkin from Engine 2
New Sirens
- Looping E2QB
- Looping Yelp
- Looping Wail
- Looping Priority Siren
- Looping Federal Q
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Floating headlights of hazmat truck
- Fixed Not being able to break windows with the saw on your back
- Fixed Tower Ladder Handling
- Fixed Two reasons for Hard Crashing (Still Working through crashes)
Loading Changes
- broke up station 3 interior a little bit to allow faster loading
Station Changes
- Removed Station 4C
- Added Station 5 w/ two truck slots
Other Changes
- Removed Halloween Smoke Phantom
Changed files in this update