Into The Flames update for 29 November 2021

Build 3.3.9

Build 3.3.9

Into The Flames update for 29 November 2021

Vehicle Additions

  • Added Individual Siren buttons to vehicles 1 through 6
  • Added 3 New Sirens
  • Added Flag to Ladder 1
  • Removed Pumpkin from Engine 2

New Sirens

  • Looping E2QB
  • Looping Yelp
  • Looping Wail
  • Looping Priority Siren
  • Looping Federal Q

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Floating headlights of hazmat truck
  • Fixed Not being able to break windows with the saw on your back
  • Fixed Tower Ladder Handling
  • Fixed Two reasons for Hard Crashing (Still Working through crashes)

Loading Changes

  • broke up station 3 interior a little bit to allow faster loading

    Station Changes
  • Removed Station 4C
  • Added Station 5 w/ two truck slots

Other Changes

  • Removed Halloween Smoke Phantom

