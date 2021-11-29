Camp Siccitatis + new hairstyle

Changes made in revision 8047:

Added Camp Siccitatis.

Added long, straight hairstyle.

Camp Siccitatis has two lines of defense, one in the south and one in the north.

At the foot of a steep slope you'll find two jump pads that are coupled to precision turrets. Using one of those jump pads not only causes a huge blast wave but also triggers the turret it is coupled to for 20 seconds. This is a very powerful and flexible combo. The blast wave incinerates large swarms of small enemies while the turrets are very effective against elite and high-level enemies.

However, if you prefer a more cautious approach, you should head to the top of the hill. There are two time bubbles there that overlap with a transformer. The time bubbles offer excellent protection, at least against close combat opponents. However, if you also want to use the transformer, you have to stay near the edge of the time bubbles, where the protective effect is noticeably reduced.

There's now a hairstyle for long, straight hair. It may look simple, but there's a lot of physics going on under the hood. I'm a bit worried that it may lead to framerate issues even though it seems to work fine on my computer. If you run into problems on your computer, please let me know.