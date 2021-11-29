Thank you Players

After another round of suggestions, easy is now even easier. :O
Added sound cues to certain puzzles so its easier to know you are correct, step by step.
L0-L3 now have step-by-step clues instead of all at once.
Larger Blinking lights to help people know where to go next.
Reduced radio static on clue channels.
Fixed spelling mistake <--- my bad. Not a clue.
Added glints to more grabbable objects.
Shortened silence between radio messages.
Play the Game,
Send me your input.
You can join the discord, and help make it a better game.
https://discord.gg/mHpwn9Rnun
