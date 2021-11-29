Thank you Players

After another round of suggestions, easy is now even easier. :O

Added sound cues to certain puzzles so its easier to know you are correct, step by step.

L0-L3 now have step-by-step clues instead of all at once.

Larger Blinking lights to help people know where to go next.

Reduced radio static on clue channels.

Fixed spelling mistake <--- my bad. Not a clue.

Added glints to more grabbable objects.

Shortened silence between radio messages.

Play the Game,

Send me your input.

You can join the discord, and help make it a better game.

https://discord.gg/mHpwn9Rnun