Age of Darkness: Final Stand - Patch v0.2.2

Dear Protectors of the Light,

We’re hard at work preparing for our last major Content Update before the Holiday break, so with v0.3.0 coming very soon, but we wanted to address as many Bug Fixes and Quality of Life concerns as possible in this Patch Build.

There have been many bug fixes surrounding both Edwin and Aelis’ Abilities, including Aelis’ Loyal Guards stats increasing when she levels up and Edwin turning invisible when Crackfire is used.

We have added in various UI changes and improvements throughout for extra visual feedback and readability. With one notable improvement is adding in the Icon of your Hero on your Save File. This will appear for all Save Files from this Update onwards, however this does mean that your previous Saves with Aelis will have Edwins Icon.

For now, continue to fight off the Darkness and keep your eyes peeled for more information regarding our next Content Update!

As always please continue to report bugs to our Steam forums or in the bug reporting channel on our Discord, as we’re constantly monitoring those channels.

Check out the full patch notes below:

Release Notes

Improvements

Hero Icons now appear on players' Saved Files and End of Round Screens.

Improved visual feedback on Aelis’ Queens Range Ability AOE.

Added PFX to Aelis for when she steals Health using her Queen’s Range Ability.

Updated visuals for Edwin’s Crackfire Ability.

Edwin’s Crackfire Ability range increases with each Level.

Anchoring changes to the Fishing Port so it can’t be built too far inland.

New Progress Bar on Fishing Ports to indicate Fishing Progress.

Improved Visual Feedback on the Resources Progress bar to indicate when a Resource Building can’t accrue more due to Max Resources being reached.

Fish Icon on the Fishing Port Progress bar now indicates when no Nets are being Spawned.

Added Audio Effects for when a player collects a Fishing Net.

AOE Ring added to the Storehouse.

Updated Localisation for Simplified Chinese.

Updated Farm Visuals to include Tomato Crops for all the Tomato Farmers out there.

Added extra visuals to the Farms so every Tile within the Farms Radius has Crops.

Crashes

Fixed an issue where the game would crash when loading Save Files that had a Fishing Lodge that spawns 0 nets.

Fixes

Fixed an issue where Aelis’ Loyal Guards would not have their stats increased when Aelis levels up.

Fixed an issue where Aelis’ spawned Loyal Guards would not Level Up to match newly spawned Guards with a Higher Level.

Fixed an issue where Aelis’ Queens Rage Ability can be cast outside of her castable range.

Fixed an issue for missing Text Strings on the Loyal Guards Ability UI when Aelis has her maximum amount of Guards spawned.

Fixed an issue where Edwin’s Enflame Ability burning effect only lasts for one Tick.

Fixed an issue where Edwin’s Enflame Ability wouldn’t do damage to enemies spawned on the Map.

Fixed an issue where using Edwin’s Crackfire Ability would turn him invisible. Finally!

Fixed an issue where the Exclamation Mark UI would appear above Fishing Lodges with no Nets to collect.

Fixed an issue where the Exclamation Mark UI would appear on the wrong Fishing Lodge.

Fixed an issue where the AOD Logo on the Main Menu would change when a player is in the Languages Menu but has not changed their language.

Fixed an issue where enemy Units spawn inside of Trees and Cliffs after a Death Night.

Fixed an issue where the Eject button on Towers was not bound to any key.

Fixed an issue where the Storehouse would only apply the Buff to one Quarry on the Map.

Fixed an issue where the Budget Carpenter Blessing didn’t decrease the amount of Resources needed to Upgrade.

Fixed an error for Loss of Focus Bugs.

Various Localisation fixes for Aelis.

Various UI bug fixes.

Known Issues

The Nightmare difficulty mode Icon will appear as white when loading from a save file.

The end of game screen will incorrectly display the Heroless Hardship after a match with no Hardship active.

Visual issue with the Buildings where they are being constructed from the top down rather than the ground up.

Units showing incorrect buff values when Aelis’ Queens Rage Ability is applied to them.

Where possible please ensure all drivers are updated to ensure the best and smoothest performance.

We greatly appreciate everyone who has taken the time to let us know about these bugs and crashes you’ve encountered. If you come across any bugs or crashes in the future, please report them to us either through the Steam forums, our Discord server in the ‘bug-reporting’ channel or using the in-game bug reporting tool.

Till next time Protectors of the Light…

