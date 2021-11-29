Update 11/28/21

This update adds a number of unit control improvements, optimizations, visual effects, UI refreshes, bug fixes, and campaign balance changes. It's a series of small changes I've worked on when I had the time over the past year, and there are some important improvements here.

-added optional animated typing effect to most text

-improved formation drawing algorithm's performance and accuracy (especially when drawing circular formations and split formations)

-when giving a ctrl "move in formation" order, the game now uses the last destination instead of current position if the unit has player move orders (this allows queueing "move in formation" orders without units drifting away from the initial formation)

-edge scrolling can be delayed and slowed when box select is active (prevents unwanted screen panning when box selecting units near the edge of the screen)

-weapons with multi-part turrets rotate properly

-refinery wheels spin correctly

-fixed bug where frigate group members would ignore rotate orders

-tractor beams no longer push/pull units that aren't movable (prevents pulling MCS while deploying)

-improved boss highlighting effects in campaign missions

-interface panels can now have separate border colors

-improved scaling of scroll panel textures

-updated visual style of several options menus

-tractor beam frigates will no longer be pushed when pulling large ships such as cruisers

-changed tutorial 3 so intro scene uses union advanced fighters on both sides

-corrected some text in tutorial 3

-the 2nd group of assault frigates in tutorial 3 are now upgraded with plasma cannons

-updated several additional explosion effects to use moving textures

-pirate bosses now start with Union unit types not Imperial in their starting fleets

-campaign starting credits reduced from 4000 to 2000

-flagship modules are discounted 50% in the campaign setup menu

-reduced the cost of unlockable flagships in the campaign

-units will no longer fire at wormhole entrances

-projectiles are now sucked into wormhole entrances instead of colliding with them

-fixed issue where units would lose acceleration within weapons range of wormholes

-improved visual effects when entering wormholes

-added new icons for the flagship shield boost and speed boost ability modules