Update 0.43a

Hello everyone! The game was just updated with version 0.43a. I wasn't really planning to update it now, but due to the huge amount of feedback I recieved recently, I decided to go ahead and do it. I'm in the middle of converting a starting zone of the game, so you will see some gameplay changes earlier, than I intended.

List of changes:

After changing magic overload spell recently, I didn't accounted how it would work with summons, which made them too powerful. Now, after using magic overload with summons, you will receive aditional mana draining effect, that will cancel magic overload if you lose your current mana.

Minimap will now be stationary, and only player icon will be rotating

Elemental attack and focus the element will no longer accidentally target things behind player's back

Focus the element gets an effect, when focus the element mastery activates

Applying any element will now cancel it, if it's already applied. No need to cancel the buff manually now

Magic obelisks will now be visually different, if used already

Added sort inventory button

Added a way to respec companions with oblivion potion (in companion window)

You can now disable interface with Alt + Z keys

Instruments for crafting like pickaxe or blacksmith hammer were removed from the game. This was one of the changes I planned to introduce in the next big update. While a decent RP element, if we talk about gameplay, these things only take inventory space and prevent new players from gathering/crafting right away. So i decided to remove them.

Fixed a lot of controller implementation problems

Fly attack (elemental attack with nature element) will no longer attack companions, also it was too powerful so I reduced its damage a bit

Fixed bugs with horse mounting and main story starts

Fixed bugs with assigned items on 4,5,6,7 keys being changed after saving/loading

Fixed few interface and small gameplay bugs

