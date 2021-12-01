Santa Event is coming to town!

Ho ho ho Rustlers,

Merry Chri-... Well, it's not THAT time of the year yet. However, we have a special Christmas event for you!

Silent Night… Yeah Right!

Please, welcome our Santa Guy, who is here to give gifts to those who've been nice! His mighty red-nosed reindeers (who: 1) are not named Rudolph, because, come on, Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer is one and only, 2) are not reindeers, but horses, because the real Santa didn't want to borrow Guy his ones) are awaiting your orders!

If you've been naughty (be naughty and save Guy the trip), take a look at the snow around you and prepare for a snowball fight!

When?

Christmas Event starts on December 1 and lasts until the end of the month! You have plenty of time to give it a try!

How to start the event?

Take a look around and find a Santa cart (the one with gifts on it!). It should be waiting for you in one of the carts' parking lots. Just hop right in and bring happiness and joy - or mayhem and despair, it's up to you - to the world

And now: look in the Rustler's game window and sing with us: Baby, it's Guy outside!

Oh, and we have some new fixes for you!

You can now run your enemies - or any NPCs - over with a tank!

Tank leaves a bit more dust behind.

Now you can find a horse at Vinci's location to spare you some time :)

The Flamethrower shouldn't keep firing during cutscenes.

When buying a new weapon, you will now see information in the right top corner of the screen about what will be replaced with it.

While riding a horse together with a hired bard, you will now be able to shoot him and fire him this way.

We've also looked into any crash logs you've provided us with and fixed them.

Ho ho ho,

Team Rustler