BUILD 0.62

Hey folks!

As you know, we have released a major update last month with a brand new version of the game. We are very grateful for your feedback and are very excited to continue our work. And here's another update. As it was promised we are going to make updates more regularly, probably monthly. Thus, we will do our best to make another update before the Christmas. Now, to the changelog.

CHANGELOG

GAMEPLAY

As you may know, we are fond of interesting quests and are willing to create a few different ways to solve them, using different playstyles. You can trick NPCs, pick locks, use environment to your advantage, be a smooth talker or complete tasks with a mere force. Today we are adding another valuable mechanic, and it is the very first iteration of STEALTH.

Now you can crouch ('C' button), sneak and finish your enemies ('R' button) without bringing a lot of attention. We are going to use this stealth option for the new quests and probably will update a few old ones. Of course, since it is the very first iterations, there will be issues. Please report everything, and we will improve the system.

QUESTS

There are two new quests in the game, Crucases' Fat and Erik Craven. The last one is a bounty hunt where you have to handle the whole gang. Perhaps, you can use stealth to eliminate some of the bandits to get an advantage.

From now on, dialogues has automatic camera. This is just a very first step to improve players' experience, and we will improve this feature over time.

We have also added a few cutscenes to the game. They are also not final but it is always important to take a look at these cutscenes in-game to make them better. And we will.

LEVEL DESIGN

We've updated the area with the camp where Erik and his gang are resting.

We have also updated a few other areas on The Edge like the Scalphunter's Camp, for example.

SOUND

There are a lot of SFX improvements: sounds for hitting and looting, dragging a body, shooting bottles etc. Also, the game plays different sounds of your steps if you are walking on different surfaces: sand, soil, rock, metal etc.

ASSETS

We have updated A.N.N.A.'s model. It is not yet ready, we are still experimenting with her look to find a perfect balance between a human and a fractured hologram.

Another large piece of work is migration characters' outfits to PBR, which was partially made in the last update. But it is time to review the work and to improve the result. It will help us to raise the quality of characters which will be even better visible in cutscenes with close shots.

OTHER

There was a great deal of bugs we fixed, of course. But please report if you face any issue. You can do that in our Discord channel. That's it for now, thanks for your support, follow the game to keep yourself updated.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/531660/Exoplanet_First_Contact/