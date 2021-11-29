Options that go down easy

The big letter changes are tweaks to the Telemus Mansion and Caves to fix usability issues, make them a tad faster and make some parts optional. I hope this will make it easier for folks to progress through quickly (if you want story, story, story) or take your time if you want to 100% every dungeon.

Other notable changes:

Tweaked boss in Ancient Ruins to only require 1 cycle instead of 2

Tweaked a ton of text across the game because editing is magical

Fixed a few stuck \ locks \ crashes in edge cases

As always, if you hit issues or want to send me thoughts, use the Help, Stuck! item in the main menu, comment in the steam forums, email me at LongJourneyToFarewell@gmail.com or HMU on Discord at Mhin Ra#2919

I hope you are enjoying the journey!