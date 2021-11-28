Version 0.571 Alpha

Info The christmas event will be added on 1st of december. There you can search for christmas gifts and more.

Level Design

■ Added object "blackboard01"

■ Reworked landscape for menu map

■ Reworked landscape for main map

Multiplayer

■ Synced function to sleep (skip day)

■ Fixed error with showing wrong decal for item "washingplantportable01"

■ Fixed error with text labels for item "highbanker01"

■ Fixed error with text labels for item "washingplantportable01"

■ Fixed error with footstep sounds, if other players not in range

Activated

■ Activated feature "weather"

■ Activated feature "footstep prints" for characters

■ Activated feature "footstep prints" for vehicles

■ Activated vehicle "snowmobile01"

■ Activated vehicle "minidumptruck"

Reworked

■ Reworked item "mold01"

■ Reworked item "goldbar"

Functionality

■ Added functions to materials to receive snow effects

■ Added information about the open hours for store

■ Added help information for vehicle "miniexcavator01" (can only exit the vehicle in drivemode )

■ Added help information to interact with tail gate for vehicle "pickup01"

■ Added help information to interact with tail gate for vehicle "pickup02"

■ Added help information to interact with tail gate for vehicle "buggy01"

■ Added help information to interact with tail gate for vehicle "trailer01"

■ Added help information to interact with doors for object "container"

■ Added camera "bucket" to vehicle "miniexcavtor01"

■ Added function to fill item "highbanker01" manual with water, if using item "bucket01"

■ Added function to use item "shovel01" to fill item "goldpan01"

■ Added function to use item "goldpan01" to fill item "goldpan01"

■ Added function to sleep (skip day) for object "mobilehome" on claims

■ Added function to toggle camera shaking in firstperson mode

■ Added function "camera shaking" to options

Changed

■ Changed background image for intro

■ Changed background image for character selection

■ Changed spawn location for reset vehicle to store

■ Changed gold balance for spawning item "goldnugget"

■ Changed collision between character and items

■ Changed collision for vehicle "pickup02"

■ Changed collision for vehicle "buggy01"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with shadows for landscape

■ Fixed error with shadows for buildings

■ Fixed error with shadows for objects

■ Fixed error with floating items above the vehicle "trailer01"

■ Fixed error to show the ghost items for the fill entry for item "highbanker01"

■ Fixed error to show the ghost items for the fill entry for item "washingplantportable01"

■ Fixed error to show the ghost items for the fill entry for item "goldtable01"

■ Fixed error with show the water animation for item "bucket01"

■ Fixed error with show the water animation for item "tubmetal01"

■ Fixed error with show the water animation for item "waterbasin01"

■ Fixed error with show the water animation for item "waterbasin02"

■ Fixed error with drop items on loading area for each vehicle

Savegame

■ Added vehicle "minidumptruck" to savegame

■ Added function to save variables for object "fireplace"