Version 0.571 Alpha

Info The christmas event will be added on 1st of december. There you can search for christmas gifts and more.
Level Design
■ Added object "blackboard01"
■ Reworked landscape for menu map
■ Reworked landscape for main map
Multiplayer
■ Synced function to sleep (skip day)
■ Fixed error with showing wrong decal for item "washingplantportable01"
■ Fixed error with text labels for item "highbanker01"
■ Fixed error with text labels for item "washingplantportable01"
■ Fixed error with footstep sounds, if other players not in range
Activated
■ Activated feature "weather"
■ Activated feature "footstep prints" for characters
■ Activated feature "footstep prints" for vehicles
■ Activated vehicle "snowmobile01"
■ Activated vehicle "minidumptruck"
Reworked
■ Reworked item "mold01"
■ Reworked item "goldbar"
Functionality
■ Added functions to materials to receive snow effects
■ Added information about the open hours for store
■ Added help information for vehicle "miniexcavator01" (can only exit the vehicle in drivemode )
■ Added help information to interact with tail gate for vehicle "pickup01"
■ Added help information to interact with tail gate for vehicle "pickup02"
■ Added help information to interact with tail gate for vehicle "buggy01"
■ Added help information to interact with tail gate for vehicle "trailer01"
■ Added help information to interact with doors for object "container"
■ Added camera "bucket" to vehicle "miniexcavtor01"
■ Added function to fill item "highbanker01" manual with water, if using item "bucket01"
■ Added function to use item "shovel01" to fill item "goldpan01"
■ Added function to use item "goldpan01" to fill item "goldpan01"
■ Added function to sleep (skip day) for object "mobilehome" on claims
■ Added function to toggle camera shaking in firstperson mode
■ Added function "camera shaking" to options
Changed
■ Changed background image for intro
■ Changed background image for character selection
■ Changed spawn location for reset vehicle to store
■ Changed gold balance for spawning item "goldnugget"
■ Changed collision between character and items
■ Changed collision for vehicle "pickup02"
■ Changed collision for vehicle "buggy01"
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with shadows for landscape
■ Fixed error with shadows for buildings
■ Fixed error with shadows for objects
■ Fixed error with floating items above the vehicle "trailer01"
■ Fixed error to show the ghost items for the fill entry for item "highbanker01"
■ Fixed error to show the ghost items for the fill entry for item "washingplantportable01"
■ Fixed error to show the ghost items for the fill entry for item "goldtable01"
■ Fixed error with show the water animation for item "bucket01"
■ Fixed error with show the water animation for item "tubmetal01"
■ Fixed error with show the water animation for item "waterbasin01"
■ Fixed error with show the water animation for item "waterbasin02"
■ Fixed error with drop items on loading area for each vehicle
Savegame
■ Added vehicle "minidumptruck" to savegame
■ Added function to save variables for object "fireplace"
Changed files in this update