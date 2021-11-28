UPDATE (HANDS, SWORD AND FLINTLOCK PISTOL)

NOTICE: THIS UPDATE MAY REQUIRE YOU START A NEW GAME TO REMOVE ANY CHANCE OF ISSUES AS THIS IS AN UPDATE TO SOME ROOT CODE.

Hello survivors!

This is a content update and i will release a bug fix update during the week.

CHANGES

Added first person arms to the game.

Added a new weapon (flintlock pistol) (balancing still needs to be tweaked)

Replaced the spear with a sword (spear will be added back later)

Added new craft able in the furnace (Bullets)

Added new repair button in the repair section (Flintlock pistol)

Added new repair button in the repair section (Sword)

This may seem like a small content update but it really does change the whole feel of the game.

as mentioned above a bug fix update will be pushed during the week.