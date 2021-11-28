UPDATE (HANDS, SWORD AND FLINTLOCK PISTOL)

NOTICE: THIS UPDATE MAY REQUIRE YOU START A NEW GAME TO REMOVE ANY CHANCE OF ISSUES AS THIS IS AN UPDATE TO SOME ROOT CODE.
Hello survivors!
This is a content update and i will release a bug fix update during the week.
CHANGES
- Added first person arms to the game.
- Added a new weapon (flintlock pistol) (balancing still needs to be tweaked)
- Replaced the spear with a sword (spear will be added back later)
- Added new craft able in the furnace (Bullets)
- Added new repair button in the repair section (Flintlock pistol)
- Added new repair button in the repair section (Sword)
This may seem like a small content update but it really does change the whole feel of the game.
as mentioned above a bug fix update will be pushed during the week.
Changed files in this update