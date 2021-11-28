Bug-Fix / Content Update #4

Here we have another small update. Here we go again.
- Fixed a bug where the enemy would disappear during the camera animation.
- Added a change for the character/animation for the camera.
- Fixed the camera in the ending.
- Updated the animation in the ending for death.
- Changed some of the audio. Should be easier to hear.
- Fixed a section where the key couldn't be clicked on a few sites.
- Added a little secret in the ending.
- Changed the TRAP ROOM music. Reasons being wrong.. Well, you'll see in-game.
- Fixed some issues with certain ad spot clickables that weren't clickable. Went through each site and tried that out for each site.
- Edited some animations.
As a single dev, my apologies for any late updates. Anything I see in the bug discussion, I tend to get to it after seeing it. No waiting here! <3
Thank you for the suggestions once more. Get to work, Mr. Detective!
