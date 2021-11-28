Bug-Fix / Content Update #4

Here we have another small update. Here we go again.



Fixed a bug where the enemy would disappear during the camera animation.

Added a change for the character/animation for the camera.

Fixed the camera in the ending.

Updated the animation in the ending for death.

Changed some of the audio. Should be easier to hear.

Fixed a section where the key couldn't be clicked on a few sites.

Added a little secret in the ending.

Changed the TRAP ROOM music. Reasons being wrong.. Well, you'll see in-game.

Fixed some issues with certain ad spot clickables that weren't clickable. Went through each site and tried that out for each site.

Edited some animations.

As a single dev, my apologies for any late updates. Anything I see in the bug discussion, I tend to get to it after seeing it. No waiting here! <3

Thank you for the suggestions once more. Get to work, Mr. Detective!