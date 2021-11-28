 Skip to content

Star Of The Show update for 28 November 2021

Bug-Fix / Content Update #4

Build 7791147

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here we have another small update. Here we go again.

  • Fixed a bug where the enemy would disappear during the camera animation.
  • Added a change for the character/animation for the camera.
  • Fixed the camera in the ending.
  • Updated the animation in the ending for death.
  • Changed some of the audio. Should be easier to hear.
  • Fixed a section where the key couldn't be clicked on a few sites.
  • Added a little secret in the ending.
  • Changed the TRAP ROOM music. Reasons being wrong.. Well, you'll see in-game.
  • Fixed some issues with certain ad spot clickables that weren't clickable. Went through each site and tried that out for each site.
  • Edited some animations.

As a single dev, my apologies for any late updates. Anything I see in the bug discussion, I tend to get to it after seeing it. No waiting here! <3

Thank you for the suggestions once more. Get to work, Mr. Detective!

