Hotfix for auto-evo taking too long and Windows problems

This hotfix contains efficiency improvements to the auto-evo algorithm which should make it roughly 20 times faster to keep even later game waiting times more reasonable.

After investigation the exit code 3221225781 turns out to be a missing DLL error. We have added automatically shown advice about this problem in the launcher. The issue seems to stem from using an older version of Windows (only Windows 10 is supported) or not having latest updates for Windows 10 Universal C Runtime. The beta branch will contain a build that may work better for older Windows.

This build also includes a few unrelated changes that happened to get done: auto-evo prediction text now changes when language changes, and mod manager caveat text is now auto-wrapped for translations that wouldn't fit on screen otherwise.