Update Notice - v4 Patch 30f

I've just pushed a new update live for Pogostuck. It does not include new content but has been in the works for ages still.

It uses a new system to establish P2P connections from lobbies. Dead lobbies where you cannot establish connections to most if not all other players (indicated by an X in the live ranking) should be a thing of the past now.

Now that the lobby owner does not dictate the player list anymore it was necessary to rewrite the rubber band syncing code. Should you experience issues with this or stumble upon another major bug please let me know!

Please note that the new version is incompatible with the old version, so players on different versions might not see each other and rubber bands may break or not function at all. When trying to play with friends please make sure you are all running the new version (you can check the version in the Misc Options menu).

Apart from this rewrite the update includes some bug fixes, internal work to prepare for Map 3 as well as a new button in the Multiplayer (Friends) menu to join a different lobby.