PhoneLink VR update for 29 November 2021

PhoneLink VR: The Reply Update

Last edited by Wendy

Our first major update after launch adds a great new feature, the reply button. If your notification supports it, simply click on the reply button and a VR keyboard will appear. Just type out your message and click Done!

The dev team have certified a few apps as compatible, however this new feature should work with most Android apps that support in-line replies.

Certified apps:

  • Android Messages
  • Discord
  • Twitter
  • WhatsApp
  • Telegram

We've also added a few quality of life updates, such as the ability to hide the control panel on start up and the ability to select which IP to use when pairing. If you've been having issues pairing your phone please try the new IP selector on the pair screen.

Desktop patch notes

  • Added actions to VR overlay (limited to reply only)
  • Reply action: triggers a keyboard and sends response to phone
  • Added setting to hide control panel on startup
  • Allow user to select IP on pairing screen (if you're having network issues try adjusting this)
  • Fixed existing device not disconnecting when another device paired
  • Updated Steamworks SDK to 1.53

Android patch notes (0.5.0)

  • App now adds action data to packets sent to desktop app
  • Added support for receiving replies from desktop app
  • Updated the notification detection to ignore duplicate notifications
  • Rewrote icon encoder to fix crashes with large icons

The reply feature requires Android app version 0.5.0 and above and Android 7.0+ (Nougat). Check the Play Store to download the update

