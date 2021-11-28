Naev 0.9.0-beta.1 released!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Naev 0.9.0-beta.1

BY BOBBENS, ON DECEMBER 1ST, 2021

It’s been a very productive year. With almost 8,500 commits from 0.8.2. For reference, this is roughly one third of all the commits in the entire Naev source code have been done this last year. As you can guess, with so many changes altering fundamental things including most of the core gameplay mechanics, there is a high chance that many things have been broken and things lack polish. For this reason, like with the 0.8.x releases, we are going to do several betas as we near the final 0.9.0 release, which we hope to be able to get out this year. Of course, this will depend on how many bugs and issues are found.

If you try it and find any issues, please report them at [the issue tracker]( ). Discussion about the game can be had on Discord (discord invite).

To get the new version you can: Opt-in to the <code>beta</code> channel via steam Download the new version from here.

<figure class="figure embed-responsive" style="text-align:center;"> <figcaption class="figure-caption"> Attacking traders in a Pirate Hyena. </figcaption> </figure> <h3 id="full-changelog">Full Changelog</h3>