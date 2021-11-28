Version 2021-017 Released, Fixes Time Trial Mode, Changed Terrain Editor

Hey everyone,

This patch fixes a few issues with the game, mainly with the time trial mode, I noticed World Record ghosts were not being uploaded to the server, and also sometimes ghost files never got through either. This patch should fix most of the issues with this, alongside some other things.

Full Patch Notes:

2021-017 (28-11-2021):

CHANGE: Altered the way terrain editing works in the editor, you now select what terrain you want and click to make it that, rather than hold left click to gradually raise/lower land. Brush Strength values closer to 1 are higher terrain, 0.2 is deep water.

CHANGE: Optimized the AI to use less CPU resources.

CHANGE: Changed how AI sounds are processed, reduces their CPU usage by about 30%.

CHANGE: Internal game engine updated, for more stability.

CHANGE: Map sizes are now adjusted when entering a level to try and prevent the camera not being able to center each players car at the edge of tracks.

FIX: Fixed an issue in certain weather conditions where a rectangle would appear around Player 1.

FIX: Fixed an issue where Players 2-4 would not see rain on their screens in the "Rain" weather condition.

FIX: Prevented leaving a time trial when you have gotten the WR time but the ghost has not yet uploaded.

FIX: Fixed an issue where sometimes your time wouldn't be saved when finishing a time trial.

FIX: Fixed a potential crash when editing terrain outside the world map in the track editor.

FIX: Fixed an issue where your ghost data would not be uploaded to the server when getting World Record.

REMOVE: Removed some additional debug text shown during a Kill Trail game.

Thanks for your support!