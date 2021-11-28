Math Classroom Challenge Wand Edition now available!



Hi there!

We're happy to inform that Math Classroom Challenge "Wand Edition" is now available. This is also the "Christmas Wand Edition".

The "Wand Edition" for Math Classroom Challenge adds a new feature: the Magic Wand. With the Magic Wand the player will be able to capture the numbers (floating to solve static panels, and the correct answer for the dynamic panels) with a magic power that will be directed to the number. The advantage of the Magic Wand is that it will be easier to aim to the correct number without touching other numbers.

This doesn't mean that the water hose disappears; in fact the player carries both the water hose and the magic wand at the same time, and can launch both water and the magic from the magic wand just by choosing what to do.

This version also has a "Christmas style" for the two initial areas. The "Christmas style" will be removed in a future version but a button will be available to activate it whenever the player wants to.

We have also solved some minor glitches, recompiled textures for better view, and we have solved a problem that occurred with the Teddy Bear, now it works as intended.

This version is available on Steam, also on Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Thank you for your support, and have a nice math day!