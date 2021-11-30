 Skip to content

Liftoff: Micro Drones update for 30 November 2021

Available now in Early Access!

Liftoff: Micro Drones update for 30 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It’s finally here!

The long awaited Liftoff: Micro Drones is now available on Steam at an early backers price!

Experience the world of FPV like never before! Any indoor area becomes an exciting aerial playground. Explore, customize and compete in detailed indoor environments in single and multiplayer, or have fun with hover drones and various game modes. Liftoff: Micro Drones was built from the ground up to provide the next step in Liftoff simulation, introducing better graphics, user experience, performance, interactivity and simulation quality.

Included in Early Access

  • Realistic Micro Drone flight behaviour
  • Drone customisation
  • 3 environments, each with a day and night variation
  • 6 micro frames
  • Hover drones!
  • Freeflight, Race, Infinite Race, Dropout Race, Hover Race and Collect mode.
  • Exciting multiplayer sessions
  • Lofi soundtrack by Nightime Burnout

Disclaimer: This is an Early Access version, it is not content or feature complete. We do not recommend it to those who are looking for a full experience.

