Available now in Early Access!

It’s finally here!

The long awaited Liftoff: Micro Drones is now available on Steam at an early backers price!

Experience the world of FPV like never before! Any indoor area becomes an exciting aerial playground. Explore, customize and compete in detailed indoor environments in single and multiplayer, or have fun with hover drones and various game modes. Liftoff: Micro Drones was built from the ground up to provide the next step in Liftoff simulation, introducing better graphics, user experience, performance, interactivity and simulation quality.

Included in Early Access

Realistic Micro Drone flight behaviour

Drone customisation

3 environments, each with a day and night variation

6 micro frames

Hover drones!

Freeflight, Race, Infinite Race, Dropout Race, Hover Race and Collect mode.

Exciting multiplayer sessions

Lofi soundtrack by Nightime Burnout

Disclaimer: This is an Early Access version, it is not content or feature complete. We do not recommend it to those who are looking for a full experience.