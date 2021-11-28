Share · View all patches · Build 7790789 · Last edited 28 November 2021 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy

[Tutorial] Fixed the grenade mission getting stuck in the loading screen

[Controls] Fixed character not being selectable when camera is zoomed out far enough

[Mods] Fixed some community missions not loading

[Mods] Fixed community missions download on Linux/OSX (?)

[Campaign] Disabled the Steam name being used as the name of the first character

[UI] Changed the color associated with the weapon points

[UI] Improved the main menu buttons layout

[UI] Improved the skills panel layout

[Localization] Update