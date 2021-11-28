 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

No Plan B Playtest update for 28 November 2021

Alpha 110

Share · View all patches · Build 7790789 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Tutorial] Fixed the grenade mission getting stuck in the loading screen

[Controls] Fixed character not being selectable when camera is zoomed out far enough

[Mods] Fixed some community missions not loading

[Mods] Fixed community missions download on Linux/OSX (?)

[Campaign] Disabled the Steam name being used as the name of the first character

[UI] Changed the color associated with the weapon points

[UI] Improved the main menu buttons layout

[UI] Improved the skills panel layout

[Localization] Update

Changed files in this update

No Plan B Playtest Windows Depot 1469141
  • Loading history…
No Plan B Playtest OSX Depot 1469142
  • Loading history…
No Plan B Playtest Linux Depot 1469143
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.