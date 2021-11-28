[Tutorial] Fixed the grenade mission getting stuck in the loading screen
[Controls] Fixed character not being selectable when camera is zoomed out far enough
[Mods] Fixed some community missions not loading
[Mods] Fixed community missions download on Linux/OSX (?)
[Campaign] Disabled the Steam name being used as the name of the first character
[UI] Changed the color associated with the weapon points
[UI] Improved the main menu buttons layout
[UI] Improved the skills panel layout
[Localization] Update
Changed files in this update