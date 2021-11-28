Patch v3.4.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 7790768 · Last edited 28 November 2021 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Added cooldown animations for selected skills. Cooldowns are currently designed to be GLOBAL so any skill you use, your crutarch must wait until the previous skill's cd is finished cooling down.

Hold down "T" key by default to bring up the skill selection mini menu.

Fireball now costs 250 stamina, cooldown is 3 seconds. Damage 250. Icicles now cost 200 stamina, cd is 2 seconds, damage 125. Shock costs 225 stamina, cd is 2.5 seconds, damage 150. Obscure costs 300 stamina, cd is 1.5 seconds, summons a visually distorted ethereal barrier to visually distract players. Light Medicine costs 150 stamina, cd 5 seconds, heals self for 50hp. Light Energize costs nothing, cd 10 seconds, restores 200 stamina instantly to self. Medic class skill changed. Summon a medbox, which casts an aura healing anyone for 15 hp per 1.9 seconds, including enemies. Medbox expires after 14 seconds. CD 6 seconds. Support class skill changed. Summon an ammobox, restoring a large amount of ammo every 1.9 seconds, including enemies. Expires after 14 seconds. CD 6 seconds. Assault class skill changed. Summon a revitalizer, restoring 95 stamina every 1.9 seconds inside aura, including enemies. Expires after 14 seconds. CD 6 seconds. Scout class default skill remains unchanged (jet booster). Leveling system is implemented but is bugged and doesn't affect game play yet. EXP gained is gained by completing actions or scoring kills (not implemented yet), starting with a level up requirement of 500xp then 20% for each next level. Major UI improvements.

Things to do next patch: