Mini Countries update for 28 November 2021

New version 1.36 - level change & bugfixes

Hi!

Update 1.36 just went live!

Several issues had been fixed and the Italy level has been ... for the difficulties easy and medium. Here is an overview of all updates:

  • Italy is now easier in easy and medium mode
  • Level 3 upgrade for cities is now working properly
  • Industry stops producing resources when maximum capacity has been reached
  • Resources in industries won't get destroyed when limit for removing resource has been reached
  • Green dot for requested resource sometimes got stuck

