New version 1.36 - level change & bugfixes

Hi!

Update 1.36 just went live!

Several issues had been fixed and the Italy level has been ... for the difficulties easy and medium. Here is an overview of all updates:

Italy is now easier in easy and medium mode

Level 3 upgrade for cities is now working properly

Industry stops producing resources when maximum capacity has been reached

Resources in industries won't get destroyed when limit for removing resource has been reached

Green dot for requested resource sometimes got stuck

Any kind of feedback is appreciated. Don´t hesitate to contact me by dropping me a message via mail or community hub.

A positive review for the game would be very much appreciated!

Enjoy!

Christian