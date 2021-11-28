Update 3 - Experimental | Phase 2 now available!

Hello again!

With phase 1 wrapped up, it's time to move onto Phase 2 of Update 3's experimental version. This new phase adds a ton of new content and QOL features, such as a new research system, super weapons, dynamic group spawning, build planner, and more!

As always, I like to preface that when I say experimental, I mean experimental. These updates are not fully tested, and so if you're expecting a buttery smooth experience, I recommend waiting until the early access version. Especially with later portions of experimental, the balance of the game is still up in the air, so there's a chance you may get wiped out unfairly.

So, what's new in Phase 2?

As mentioned, phase 2 introduces about half the content coming in Update 3, with the second half coming in phase 3. This phase goes more into the QOL features, and adds a few new buildings to show off some of the new mechanics coming in Update 3. Here's what you'll see in-game now...

The Trident

The trident is one of the first super weapons being introduced to the game. Super weapons will be unlocked after a guardian is destroyed, each coming with it's own unique ability. Eventually you'll be limited to one per world, but for now you can have as many as you want, and they'll fire automatically.

Gremlin

Another new defense coming this update that replaces the Ripper is the Gremlin! A new mechanic that some turrets will have moving forward is splitting bullets. It was lightly shown off with the Disintegrator in Update 2, but the Gremlin really start to give form to the mechanic in Update 3.

Purifier

Arguably one of the biggest new mechanics being introduced in Update 3 is the pull mechanic. The radiator can now attract enemies towards it, allowing you to create funnels for enemies to passthrough. This is where the purifier can come in handy. Any enemies destroyed in the Purifier's radius will get turned into resources, allowing you to farm even more resources than before!

Drone Gunships

Boom! Gunships are now available in Update 3. Possibly one of the coolest defenses so far, gunships automatically roam around the map hunting down targets and firing at them from a long range. And yes, don't worry, you WILL be able to pilot them! (just not yet) More info on this later.





Radiator

Radiators are getting a rework! As mentioned above, they now pull nearby enemies towards them, allowing you to create funnels in your base. This is especially useful in later portions of the game when enemies start to pose a serious threat, as you can lure them into your defenses line of sight. I can't wait to see what the community does with this mechanic, especially once it's fully implemented!

Research Changes

As stated in a previous post, research is getting a huge rework! Labs now boost different global variables by pumping in specific resources to it's corresponding tech. Variables also go based off a multiplier rather than a static number like in Update 2, which means each lab actively researching is exponentially more useful than before.

Another new mechanic to this system is laboratory meltdowns. If you run out of one of the resources needed to pump a certain tech, the lab will enter a 3 second grace period. If in that 3 second grace period now additional resources are recovered, the lab will explode! So make sure you always have enough resources on hand and are actively monitoring your income vs expenses.

Quality of life

Pausing: You can now freeze time by pressing P, allowing you to plan out your base without worrying about buzzsaws ripping apart your unwatched defenses!

Build Planner: This is still a heavily WIP feature, but you can now see the total cost of all planned builds, as well as control what your drones prioritize, and soon, copy + paste builds!

Resource Calculation: Resources now offer a bit more information for you to use. This includes the addition of a per/second calculation that is especially useful when you get into research.

Reseed: Start a new save and don't like the look of it? Press ESC and quickly regenerate the world with a new seed! Now you don't need to go back to the menu over and over again!

Reload: Base falling apart? Don't worry, the new reload feature will quickly reload your base to it's last save, without needing to quit to menu.

Enemy Health bars: Now you can visually see how much damage your defenses are doing. This is also useful for seeing which enemies pose more of a threat to your base.

Building stats: All buildings in the game are now clickable, which allows you to view their health and information. Soon, turrets will also display a bunch of useful info, like shots fired, kills, etc.

Guardian button: Hate it when you accidentally spawn a guardian in Update 2? No more. Now you can choose when to spawn a guardian once you hit max heat!

Power / heat bars: Drones stop building and don't know why? Not anymore! The heat and power bars now flash red when you exceed power consumption or heat production!

Active enemy counter: You can now visually track how many enemies are actively attacking your base at a time. Especially useful in later portions of the game with group spawning!

Group spawn timer: You can now see when a group is gonna spawn, allowing you to prepare ahead of time and make any quick adjustments to your base!

And more!

This is just the start. There are plenty of more improvements that have been made, including numerous bug fixes, stability improvements, and performance increases. As the experimental phase of Update 3 continues, you can expect even more improvements in these areas, as well as the continued development of the new building mechanics and QOL features.

With all that said, it is important to keep in mind that this is still experimental. Bugs will most likely be present, and the game is likely very unbalanced. So as I mentioned in the opening, do NOT play experimental if you want a smooth experience!

For those that do choose to play though, I hope you enjoy what this new phase has to offer, and that you get a better idea of how Update 3 is shaping up. I am really excited to continue working on the update, and I can't wait to see people get their hands on Multiplayer in phase 3!

Thanks for reading!

~ Ben