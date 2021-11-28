1.2.0 Update Notes

New Features

Player Rate

This version adds a [b]Player Rate[/b], which is calculated based on your best scores and clear types.

Your current Player Rate can be accessed via the new "Statistics" screen from the Mode Selection screen. Check your current rate there! (If you are an existing player, your rate will be automatically calculated from your past records.)

You can also check out how many charts you have cleared with the specific clear type.

The rate will be calculated on a chart-by-chart basis. The best 20 charts contribute to your Player Rate.

If you want to see how much rate does a chart have, [b]press and hold R[/b] in the music selection wheel.

It is said that you can improve your rate not only by getting better score, but also getting better clear types.

The Result Screen is updated to contain more information about your gameplay! There are two diagrams that are added in the center.

The upper one is the [b]Timing Histogram[/b]. This is the most detailed breakdown of the judges you got in this gameplay.

The left side of the histogram is the chips you got earlier than intended, and the right side means the later ones.

The lower diagram is the [b]Gauge Transition[/b]. This only shows up if you use one of the Risky Play Options, and is a record of how your gauge went up or down. You may see how close you came to failing!

Not only that, but also [b]your clear type is displayed[/b]! If you use e.g., Brutal Mode and clear the chart, the result screen will also say "BRUTAL CLEARED!"

Others