 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Cave Confectioner update for 28 November 2021

Version 0.7.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7790000 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, folks! This update is the culmination of a few weeks of post-relaunch patches. While there are no major gameplay changes, this release is the first I would call "polished".

Greece is certainly a smaller market than CC's mains (currently the US, China, and Russia) but I guess it doesn't hurt to support Greek aside from time spent. The Greek font will not replace the current sans-serif font for English text.

What changed in this release:

  • Adjustments to sprites
  • Added a conspicuous message to indicate when you eat something poisonous
  • Added functional function functionality, almost doubling the size of the script parser
  • Translated the tutorial to Greek

People keep telling me that this pixel art stuff won't keep a studio afloat, so let's get right to it, a super secret unofficial game announcement:

RSOD, coming "when it's done". If you like shooting, you like POSIX terminals, or you want to shoot a terminal in the face, check it out!

Of course, Cave Confectioner will not be abandoned in the meanwhile.

Changed files in this update

Cave Confectioner Content Depot 1181901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.