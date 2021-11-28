Version 0.7.0

Hey, folks! This update is the culmination of a few weeks of post-relaunch patches. While there are no major gameplay changes, this release is the first I would call "polished".
Greece is certainly a smaller market than CC's mains (currently the US, China, and Russia) but I guess it doesn't hurt to support Greek aside from time spent. The Greek font will not replace the current sans-serif font for English text.
What changed in this release:
- Adjustments to sprites
- Added a conspicuous message to indicate when you eat something poisonous
- Added functional function functionality, almost doubling the size of the script parser
- Translated the tutorial to Greek
People keep telling me that this pixel art stuff won't keep a studio afloat, so let's get right to it, a super secret unofficial game announcement:
RSOD, coming "when it's done". If you like shooting, you like POSIX terminals, or you want to shoot a terminal in the face, check it out!
Of course, Cave Confectioner will not be abandoned in the meanwhile.
Changed files in this update