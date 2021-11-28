Version 0.7.0

Hey, folks! This update is the culmination of a few weeks of post-relaunch patches. While there are no major gameplay changes, this release is the first I would call "polished".

Greece is certainly a smaller market than CC's mains (currently the US, China, and Russia) but I guess it doesn't hurt to support Greek aside from time spent. The Greek font will not replace the current sans-serif font for English text.

What changed in this release:

Adjustments to sprites

Added a conspicuous message to indicate when you eat something poisonous

Added functional function functionality, almost doubling the size of the script parser

Translated the tutorial to Greek

People keep telling me that this pixel art stuff won't keep a studio afloat, so let's get right to it, a super secret unofficial game announcement:

RSOD, coming "when it's done". If you like shooting, you like POSIX terminals, or you want to shoot a terminal in the face, check it out!

Of course, Cave Confectioner will not be abandoned in the meanwhile.