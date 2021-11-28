THE SEEKERS UPDATE PART #4

HAPPY HOLIDAYS, DEATH BRINGERS

After a series of tweaks to performance and some additional changes to FADE, I release this new update to get feedback on some new features as well as some insight onto some recent additions upon player feedback. First, I wanna get into what's new for FADE. So far I have had a bit of issue gathering exposure for the project. It would seem that our efforts are futile. A ray of light arrived to keep me motivated while I made these new additions to the game. Ben Ormstad, a popular UE4 tutorial youtuber I learned from recently gave the game a try on his channel. Happy to report he greatly enjoyed the game. If you have the time, definitely check out the video to see his take on what's currently available in the game.

YouTube

SO, WHATS NEW?

Now, to get things started, the following changes and additions have been added/modified to FADE to greater improve everyone's gameplay experience.

Companion Rebalancing - Modified different companions to make their kits more balanced. I noticed some of the other companions not seeing as much play and decided to go through and tackle any gripes the community had with them that lead to them being unpopular. With this team build variety should be a little easier without you feeling like you have to bring specific companions.



Weapon Fast Swap Changes - Made some animation changes to weapon type switching and toggling in order to improve fluidity for combat. Now when switching between different weapon types the player will execute an efficient shift animation and be able to attack with their weapon even sooner. This was added to improve combat for those who find themselves looking for more of a hybrid build. So far testers are finding it to be quite effective.



New Temporary Companions Feature - A new system has been implemented allowing the player to have two additional companions. Each acts similar to the players base companions, but also lacks some of their functionality. For example they cannot be healed by the player. Each Temp Companion has their own methods to do so, but can also still be picked up and helped by the player. This feature was mainly added to accompany the next feature, "Random Encounters"



Random World Encounters - In order to give areas more life, now in special locations the player will be able to find NPCS in need hiding away with side quest for the player to embark on. This system is still fairly new and overtime shall be improved to accompany even more scenarios. For now the main scenarios include "Escort to Location", "Recover Stolen Goods", and lastly "Defeat Daunting Foe". Each of these tasks rewards the player based on their current level as well as they receive a reward from the NPC who gave the job.





Toggle Sprint Feature - A setting has been added to have the option to toggle sprint on and off or hold the sprint key to sprint. This feature was implemented for those that felt that there wasn't much of a reason for them to walk considering Sprinting does not utilize stamina and didn't enjoy the tedium of holding down the sprint key.

General Settings Changes - Made changes to the settings to better accompany other platforms and PCS of different qualities. By default certain settings have been set for players to experience a quality visual experience. The settings have been modified to better accommodate different players as well.



SO WHAT'S NEXT?

To update everyone on the current plans for the project I'll give a little clarity on the recent events. Despite the game having quite wondrous sales as of late, I'm still trying to acquire more funds to finish up more features in the game. Mainly voice actors at this current juncture and a few new character models. I intend as usual to endlessly work to get this project even closer to full release. My next planned additions include the following and will be taken off as they are completed.

The Plains Demons, or the rock spider monsters as the community knows them are to be replaced by a new beast insect that Wildlings ride known as Capres. Most are known to be found in caves, but many have been domesticated to reside on the surface by the Wildlings. Prepare to face this new daunting foe.

Lockpicking - In order to increase the loot variety and difficulty behind acquiring certain items, a lockpicking system shall be implemented to prepare for the future stealth/crime system.

The First portion of the Castellum Sendabolg Questline - After looking through, and learning a little about METAHUMANS, I have managed to create a few vocal animations. With this tech I should be able to add more weight/emotion to the future expansion and give players access to what is complete of the new expansion. Additional portions shall be trickled in after the coming months as the work is completed.

That is all for now, Deathbringers. As usual make sure to leave any reviews or feedback and also if you have any questions drop it in the forums or even under this update. Also make sure to share the games last trailer to get the game out there. The more exposure, the more I can get done on the game.

YouTube

I really appreciate all the feedback and support. Lets do this everyone!

