Version: 0.1.1, Out Now!

Hi Everyone,

I hope everyone is safe & well.

Jeepers, 2 updates in a month. I thought I would try an experiment and by doing smaller updates. I would like to push more builds out more often. There is pro's and con's on doing this, but see how we go.

This update is not much to it. Seasons can now update, buy 1 of 19 different sizes of water tanks (Yes, those sizes do exist in real life), and the weather page is currently a placeholder and work in progress. Hint Hint. Just a small teaser on what is to come in the future. Still a lot of work to do, but making progress slowly.

Feel free to checkout the change log in the Community Forums see what changes I have made. Might be boring given how small this update has been.

Please keep up with the posting to the steam forums. I use the forum as feedback/ideas platform to help with the development. So please head over their and submit bugs reports. ideas, questions, and suggestions. I look forward to seeing you their.

So enjoy and until next time.

if you haven't already got Dairy Farm Simulator on Early Access yet, you can buy it right now here on Steam. You can get it now or wait for the seasonal / custom discounts to come out.

Kind Regards,

Patrick