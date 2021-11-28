0.95.01 - Brickadia map added

Brickadia Crossover Map!
My buddies on the Brickadia team gave me permission to do a small crossover map!
This map is a neighborhood that embodies that kind of TDM games you might see in Brickadia. An online multiplayer brick building game.
This map is nearly complete, and is available for early testing in this patch 0.95.01.
The final patch (1.0) will include a new music track for this map.
Look out for the map's unique Mega Weapon! The Giga Mouse
Detailed Patch notes here:
Features Changes
- Capture Point rework, capture points now operate on a circular counter. (Similar to other games like TF2) Requiring a teammate to stand on the point for a couple second before capping.
- Brickadia map!
Balance
- Detonator Buff: Throwing Cooldown = 0.35 -> 0.25
- Wrench buff: 60 -> 80 dmg
- Abby Shotgun(Baby) NERF: 8 to 6 dmg per pellet
- Hemlock Melee buff: 60 to 80 dmg
- Charlie's Melee exploit has been fixed (for now...)
Random
- Camille's hardhat stopped glowing (fixed)
- Spectator camera movement speed increased from 1200 to 1800
- Button cooldowns reduced from 4 to 0.5 seconds (all maps)
