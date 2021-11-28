0.95.01 - Brickadia map added





Brickadia Crossover Map!

My buddies on the Brickadia team gave me permission to do a small crossover map!

This map is a neighborhood that embodies that kind of TDM games you might see in Brickadia. An online multiplayer brick building game.

This map is nearly complete, and is available for early testing in this patch 0.95.01.

The final patch (1.0) will include a new music track for this map.

Look out for the map's unique Mega Weapon! The Giga Mouse



Detailed Patch notes here:



Features Changes

Capture Point rework, capture points now operate on a circular counter. (Similar to other games like TF2) Requiring a teammate to stand on the point for a couple second before capping.

Balance

Detonator Buff: Throwing Cooldown = 0.35 -> 0.25

Wrench buff: 60 -> 80 dmg

Abby Shotgun(Baby) NERF: 8 to 6 dmg per pellet

Hemlock Melee buff: 60 to 80 dmg

Charlie's Melee exploit has been fixed (for now...)

