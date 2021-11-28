 Skip to content

Angry Angry Shark update for 28 November 2021

Game Update 58

Build 7789707

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Gameplay Mechanic

Egg Punch

-Added a new gameplay mechanic called the egg punch. The egg punch is an aggressive melee move that breaks opposing eggs and sharks in pieces. The egg punch has a limited range to do damage however when it does it delivers a serious one punch to the faces of your foes knocking them back with lethal aggression. Pressing the melee button will make your character perform the egg punch. Be the one punch egg on the battlefield with this new move.

-Added knock backs to egg punch

Weapon Handling

-Reduce weapon bobbing while shooting for more realism and feel.

Changed files in this update

