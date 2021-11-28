November 28, new: talent tree system

Share · View all patches · Build 7789611 · Last edited 28 November 2021 – 04:13:30 UTC by Wendy

New: talent tree system

Add the following blue skills:

Igniter: increases ignition damage by 50% at each level, with a maximum level of 10

Necromancer: when a summoned beast dies, increase its own magic attack by 1

Comprehender: permanently increasing attributes is equivalent to the explosive power, wisdom, resistance and resistance of current learning. Attributes brought by four skills * 3 (can only be used once)

Penetrator: permanently increase the attribute, which is equivalent to the basic attribute * 4 brought by the three skills of vitality, mental strength and physical fitness of the current learning (can only be used once)

Locksmith: double the current number of all keys (can only be used once)

Object attacker: permanently increase the object attack equivalent to the number of Dungeon layers * 3 (can only be used once)

Magic attacker: permanently increases the magic attack equal to the number of Dungeon layers * 3 (can only be used once)

Corruptor: the magic defense that reduces the current poisoned layers of the enemy. Each enemy can only use it once. Each level is reduced by 10 points, and the maximum level is 10 points

Crazy hard person: permanently reduce 1 point of magic defense and increase 1 point of object defense (magic defense can only be used if it is greater than 1, and temporary magic defense can also be converted)

Crazy resister: permanently reduce 1 point of physical defense and increase 1 point of magic defense (physical defense can only be used if it is greater than 1, and temporary physical defense can also be converted)

Dexterous person: consume 5% of physical strength, cause 0 damage, 100% dodge enemy attacks, maximum level 1

Adjustment: Alchemist: gain gold coins of skill level * 30 (each dungeon and secret way can only be used once), with a maximum level of 10

Adjustment: poison swordsman: this skill increases poison blade by 2 additional layers per level, with a maximum level of 10

Adjustment: poison Assassin: poison stab effect 2, increase 1 coefficient per level, maximum level 3

Adjustment: the trial hit has been adjusted to the priest's professional skill less command (the original name of the skill has changed)

Adjustment: the seeker is adjusted to spend 200 gold coins to obtain a blue or purple skill at random, with a maximum level of 1

Magic reduces the overall basic attribute

New skills of some bosses in the later stage:

Can attack directly through summon Skill immunity Cause real harm to you Increase attack per turn Restore life each round

Fix: right click magic crystal to view bug information

Fix: senzhili probability bug